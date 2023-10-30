 Wanderlust…: Celebs talk about their favourite tourist destinations and things they carry there : The Tribune India

  • Wanderlust…: Celebs talk about their favourite tourist destinations and things they carry there

Wanderlust…: Celebs talk about their favourite tourist destinations and things they carry there

Wanderlust…: Celebs talk about their favourite tourist destinations and things they carry there

Pranitaa Pandit



Travel light

Somy Ali

My favourite tourist spots are London, Paris, New York and Rajasthan in India. London and New York have so much diversity when it comes to food and cultures that it almost makes you believe that there is no discrimination in this world. It’s an illusion that we must all experience at least once. India made me who I am today. As for Paris, that’s a given. Who wouldn’t want to go there? I like to travel light and the five must-have in my travel bag are cell, pepper spray, notebook, pens and make-up kit.

Gorgeous view

Pranitaa Pandit

Switzerland and New Zealand are two of my favorite destinations. Switzerland is very beautiful; it has a variety of views from snow to plain mountains to water streams. The weather is amazing and it’s very less populated. It’s gorgeous. Also, every sight of New Zealand is a picture-perfect moment. I remember going to Queenstown and enjoying the view. I’m a light traveller. I like to have a backpack and try to keep as much stuff in it. The five must-haves in my travel bag are a pair of sneakers, tracks, basic medicines, one good jacket and my phone.

Heavy duty

Angad Hasija

My favourite tourist spot is Kashmir. I love that place because you get to witness a different experience in different seasons. It is like heaven. I love the beauty of that place. I am shooting my Television show here right now and weather is fantastic. I am a person who travels with a heavy baggage because I need to have different outfits for every day and then I carry different footwear too matching the outfit, and then accessories too. My must-haves are mobile and phone accessories like air pods, charger, and perfume.

Ladakh love

Shivangi Verma

My favourite tourist spot is Ladakh. I love the breathtaking landscapes, the high mountains and the peaceful atmosphere of Ladakh. I like to travel light. I feel the only way to enjoy a vacation is to travel light. Believe it or not, heavy luggage always spoils the mood. The five must-haves in my bag are a phone, a lip balm, some mints, safety pins and tissues.

Relaxed mode

Simaran Kaur

My favourite tourist destinations are Kashmir and Goa. Kashmir is like a dreamland with snow-covered mountains, mesmerising lakes, and warm people. Goa, on the other hand, offers a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere where you can embrace the Goan lifestyle, enjoy the beaches, and soak in the serene yet lively surroundings. Both places have their unique charm that I love visiting. I carry my favourite t-shirts and pajamas besides my mobile, charger, handbag and make-up kit.

