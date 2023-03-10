Wanderlust!

Actor Harjinder Singh recently talked about his love for travelling. He says, “Travelling is always fun. It’s more important to enjoy the journey than the destination. I have travelled a lot because of work. I got to see different cultures.”
He adds, “I went on a five-day vacation last year in December. Taking long vacations is not always possible due to work schedules. But good company is a must to enjoy the journey. My dream holiday destination is in Himachal Pradesh (Spiti valley) and Switzerland.”
