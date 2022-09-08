‘Want to carry a film on my shoulders,’ says Srishti Shrivastava

What is your biggest dream as an actor?

It is my dream to carry a film on my shoulders. When I heard the story of Sudha in Dhavak from director Abhishek Sharma, I instantly loved it. It’s a brilliantly written story.

How did you prep for this role?

During the first meeting, the director told me to lose weight. I changed my diet and lost 6 kg before I started shooting. Also, I had to take training on stamina building and running.

What has been your ‘show must go on moment’ while shooting?

We were shooting for this in January in a place called Issapur. It was cold and I had to run in my shorts. It was quite challenging.

Films are meant for big screens. Don’t you think that?

When my film Gulabo Sitabo released on OTT platform during the first lockdown, it reached maximum audience. Of course, the experience of watching it on big screen is something different.

What do you feel about the dry spell of Hindi films at box office?

I feel it’s just a phase. Every industry has been through ups and downs.

Who all have inspired you?

My parents.

How have you made your parents proud?

I am the only actor in the family and I have started from scratch. The biggest validation for my parents was when I received a letter from Amitabh Bachchan for the film Gulabo Sitabo.

What does the future hold for Srishti?

I just want to do some amazing work.

Mumbai is a fast-paced city. How do you unwind yourself?

My routine of daily life calms me down. I work out, I eat healthy stuff and also I have a habit of writing affirmations at night.