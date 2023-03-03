'Want to evolve as an artiste,' says Namik Paul

You are back on TV after almost three years. What kept you away from daily soaps?

I always took my time to choose the right projects and characters. A television show is a massive commitment and I want to be sure of the projects and roles I am taking up. I don’t want to be a part of a show just to earn money.

Tell us about the storyline of Lag Ja Gale.

The show revolves around an unlikely couple brought together by circumstances and family dynamics. It’s their journey together that takes the story forward.

Tell us about your role.

My character Shiv Dhoopar is an ambitious, workaholic jet-setter, who builds a successful 5-star property. This young hotelier is the main pillar of the Dhoopar family. He has very odd working hours and an unconventional lifestyle that often annoys his mother.

How did you prepare for your character?

To play the role of the charming and charismatic Shiv, I have worked on my look. Not only have I been putting in some extra hours at the gym, but I’ve also changed my diet slightly for a leaner look. I have also taken some liberty to style my beard and hair to make Shiv stand out.

What makes this show different from other daily soaps on air?

The concept, plot and lead characters of Lag Ja Gale are quite different from any other jodi, love story or drama that you’ve seen till date. Both Shiv and Ishani (the lead characters) are truly an interesting representation of today’s generation, who are very clear in their heads about what they want from life. We feel audiences will be able to connect with the show.

In the promo, we have seen how Shiv and Ishani, who are all set to get married, have a lot of friction. Can you elaborate?

Shiv and Ishani’s equation is very complicated. While Shiv is an ambitious man, Ishani is a simple Maharashtrian girl. She does multiple jobs throughout the day and in the evening she helps her father sell Chinese food in the by-lanes of Delhi. They start off on the wrong foot and end up bickering about each and every thing.

Personally, what is your take on a person getting married to someone he doesn’t share a good equation with?

Our show is a work of fiction that is crafted for entertaining the audience. I personally believe that one should not marry someone if he doesn’t share a good equation with her. Life is all about unpredictability, everyone has their own reasons to choose a certain life partner and it may not always be love.

What kind of roles are you looking for?

I want to make a difference and entertain people. I also want to evolve as an artiste.