Want to explore diverse roles

What makes Sanaa special? Tell us about your role in it.

Sanaa is my first film and that makes it special. The character I portray is based on the concept of love, and every action, choice, or reaction the character makes is driven by this emotion. I believe portraying a character filled with love is challenging but rewarding.

What are your expectations from this film?

My expectation is to reach a wide audience. I hope that people enjoy the film, appreciate my role, and take away something meaningful from the character I’ve portrayed. Additionally, I hope for more opportunities to explore diverse roles in the future.

How was your experience working with Radhika Madan in Sanaa?

Working with Radhika Madan was a fantastic experience. She is highly professional, knowledgeable, and dedicated to her craft. Our chemistry in the film is something I believe people will appreciate.

Where was Sanaa shot?

The entire film was shot in Mumbai. It is based entirely in the city.

What kind of projects are you currently looking for?

I am searching for projects where I can express various emotions. Whether it’s a romantic or action role, I aim to explore diverse characters and portray their emotional journeys authentically.

Sanaa will be showcased at IFFI, the Indian Panorama film festival. How does this make you feel?

Being part of a film which will be showcased at a prestigious festival like IFFI is an amazing feeling. It’s a blessing to pursue my dream in the movie business, and I hope it opens doors for a more permanent role in the film industry.

How different is your role in Sanaa from your role in Made in Heaven 2?

In Made in Heaven 2, I played a gay character, which was quite different from my role in Sanaa. Despite facing criticism for taking on such diverse roles, I believe in portraying characters honestly, regardless of their choices. This experience broadened my perspective and made me more empathetic towards the LGBTQ community.

What were the challenges you faced while playing your character in Made in Heaven 2?

Being straight, it was tough to pretend to be someone attracted to another guy. I was nervous at first, but doing it made me realise how much I love acting.