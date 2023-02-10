Gashmeer Mahajani will be back on TV with the show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', which will premiere on February 13. He gets candid

What prompted you to take up the show
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal?
I have always been inclined to do a finite series, as I feel after a while you don’t get to do too many things in a long daily show. And I want to explore new things. This is the first time I am doing a supernatural fantasy and am very excited.
What can people expect from this show?
There is a big canvas that people will see in 52 episodes. There is a new twist and turn in every episode. My character, Armaan, is 120 years old and does not age!
Karan Kundrra is playing the parallel lead in the show. Is there any peer pressure?
Not at all. I am concentrating on my role and its graph. I am well aware when and how it’s starting, and where it is ending. Karan and I are working as a team for this show. We bond through our work.
Your chemistry with Reem Sameer Shaikh is being noticed in the promos. What do you have to say?
I am waiting for the audience’s reaction. If they like us then it will be a great gift. So far, I have had a great experience with her.
You are not seen much on TV, why?
I have never said no to television. The medium doesn’t matter to me. I feel TV is the most powerful medium.
As an actor what challenges you?
Challenges come up when you face people around who are not committed and less interested.
You have a huge fan following. How does it feel?
My fan following is organic. And they love my work and appreciate my efforts. And these fans are long lasting and enterprising. They will increase with my good work.
You are known for your good physique. How do you maintain that?
I eat home-cooked food and workout regularly. That’s my fitness regime. Being fit is my lifestyle. My work needs my body. I should maintain my physique keeping that in mind. Whenever a role demands, I should be able to gain or reduce my weight.
How do you reinvent yourself?
You need to be conscious about yourself. While essaying so many characters as an actor, you keep discovering yourself.
