'Want to explore the world,' says Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D’Souza had a blast this Christmas. The actress began her day spending time with her parents and later organised a get-together for her friends at home with a red and green Xmas-themed party.

She says, “Christmas was a lovely affair this year. My permanent ritual, feasting with my parents, was what I enjoyed the most. As a child, I remember how I loved decorating the Christmas tree. I used to keep gifts for everyone under the tree. So, whenever people visited us, they would never leave without Santa’s love and gifts.”

She loves this festive vibe which continues until New Year. Sharing her wishlist for 2023, Krystle says, “I truly wish for good health. These past two years have made us all realise how important that is. I also wish to travel a lot and explore the world in the New Year.” 

