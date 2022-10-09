'Want to work with Imtiaz Ali,' says Yogita Bihani

What is your greatest take-away from Vikram Vedha?

People have liked Chanda (her character) because of the various shades it has. Right from her childhood to her grown-up stage, the story has so much to offer. I am a better and mature actor after this film.

What is the best compliment you got for Chanda?

It’s from actor Saif Ali Khan. He came up to me during the promotions and praised me. He said I was impressive as Chanda and this compliment I am going to cherish forever.

After a successful film there is always a fear of what next! What’s your view on that?

I am hopeful and positive. My journey has been amazing. I never thought that I would reach this stage. There is no pressure at all, because artistes can’t work under pressure.

You have had a great career in the television industry. When did you decide to take up films?

Yes, television has given me a lot. I got the best training from my TV shows, my directors and co-stars. By the end of Season 3 of Dil Hi Toh Hai, I realised I had a spark within me and I needed to bloom further. It was time to move onto the big screen.

Who is your greatest support in life?

My elder brother, who was already living in Mumbai before I joined the industry. For my parents it was a great relief. Then my friend Sanjay, who has been a big support.

Did you feel discriminated against while auditioning as you come from the television industry?

I have definitely heard about this, but honestly never experienced it. Because Dil Hi Toh Hai was not a saas-bahu show. I also took a decent break and then did AK vs AK with Vikramaditya Motwane for the web.

What will be your tips to the newcomers?

Do not follow anyone, create your own path and follow that. A lot of time actors are under pressure. Stress will not help, go and meet people for auditions. I used to carry four sets of clothes with me and met many people for auditions.

What do you do to upgrade your craft?

I observe people. Their body language and their behavioural pattern. Though I love to watch films, meeting people help me understand my craft better.

Any dream role which you would want to do in life?

I want to work with Imtiaz Ali. Also, I want to play an action-oriented role and be a part of a patriotic film.

In this fast-paced life what you do you do to de-stress yourself?

I light a candle at night and watch FRIENDS. That’s how I unwind. If I have some extra time then I read a book.

What are your forthcoming projects?

I have done a film with a good banner and now waiting for its release. I will start shooting for another film in January.