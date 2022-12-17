Warm welcome for Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran got a warm welcome from the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor will be playing the character of Kabir.

Prithviraj took to social media to share the memento and thanked the team for such a warm and heartfelt welcome.

Prithviraj has a busy year ahead with the release of Salaar, which also stars Prabhas. Apart from this, Prithviraj will also be working on his acting and directorial venture L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal. He is known for playing strong characters on screen and now fans can’t wait to see him in Bollywood’s much awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.