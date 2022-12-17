Warm welcome for Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran got a warm welcome from the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor will be playing the character of Kabir.
Prithviraj took to social media to share the memento and thanked the team for such a warm and heartfelt welcome.
Prithviraj has a busy year ahead with the release of Salaar, which also stars Prabhas. Apart from this, Prithviraj will also be working on his acting and directorial venture L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal. He is known for playing strong characters on screen and now fans can’t wait to see him in Bollywood’s much awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...