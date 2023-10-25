Warner Bros announces Mission Big Cat, an exhilarating new anthology on regal felines

Warner Bros. Discovery is delighted to announce Mission Big Cat, an exhilarating new anthology dedicated to the mesmerising world of regal felines. This edition’s captivating line-up will present exclusive content that delves deep into the lives of lions, tigers, leopards and other awe-inspiring species.
Having premiered on October 23, 2023, on Animal Planet, the series will air from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm, with a repeat broadcast the following day at 4:00 pm. This unique programming represents a compelling endeavour to unveil the intricacies of these magnificent creatures, providing viewers with insights into their behavior, predatory skills, family dynamics, and much more.
The seven-week line-up, running till December 15, will include shows such as Big Cat Country, Creative Killers, “Lions vs Hyenas, Lethal Attractions, Story Of Cats, The Lions Queens: Fighting For Survival, The Brother’s Pride, Brotherhood of Lions, and Lions Country: Night & Day. These shows will shed light on territorial disputes among these magnificent creatures, unveil their ingenious hunting techniques, explore the bonds of brotherhood that bind them, and uncover the fascinating origin stories of these apex predators.
