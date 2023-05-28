Warner Bros Discovery set to premiere two-part series on 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Vadnagar, located in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, stands as an example of a city that is woven intricately into a rich urban tapestry that has been shaped and moulded over centuries. Building upon this, Warner Bros. Discovery is set to premiere the two-part docuseries Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar, on June 7.

In a collaborative effort with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Gujarat State Survey, and the universities, the team behind the documentary embarks on an excavation journey.

Guided by the host, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the series weaves together the narrative of this city across the ages, breathing life into its people, structures, and events through expert interviews and 3D visual effects reconstructions.

Manoj Muntashir Shukla said, “The opportunity to host this docu-series has been a learning experience. Despite Vadnagar’s widespread recognition, there are numerous fascinating aspects of the city that remain unknown. The discoveries made in the docu-series took me by surprise, and I cannot wait for viewers to explore this untold narrative.”

The series is set to premiere on June 7 at 9:00 pm on Discovery Channel and will be available to stream on the Discovery+ platform.