Adding some more colours to this festive season, here are top OTT releases for this week

October 6: Maja Ma on Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the backdrop of a festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns features Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. It also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and others.

October 07: Prey on Disney+ Hotstar

A science fiction horror film based on the Predator franchise, Prey is the fifth installment and a prequel to the first four films. The film is about a talented warrior, who defends her tribe from one of the first highly developed predators to touch down on earth. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, it stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Michelle Thrush, StormeeKipp, Julian Black Antelope, and Bennett Taylor.

October 8: Once Again on MX Player

The series is based on the eventful life of Song Young Dal and Jang Ok Boon, who are worried about the future of their four children - one of which is set to get married and two are already divorcees. They can’t get a day of peace as restaurateur Kang Cho enters the battle.