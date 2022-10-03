Adding some more colours to this festive season, here are top OTT releases for this week

October 6: Maja Ma on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the backdrop of a festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns features Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. It also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and others.
October 07: Prey on Disney+ Hotstar
A science fiction horror film based on the Predator franchise, Prey is the fifth installment and a prequel to the first four films. The film is about a talented warrior, who defends her tribe from one of the first highly developed predators to touch down on earth. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, it stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Michelle Thrush, StormeeKipp, Julian Black Antelope, and Bennett Taylor.
October 8: Once Again on MX Player
The series is based on the eventful life of Song Young Dal and Jang Ok Boon, who are worried about the future of their four children - one of which is set to get married and two are already divorcees. They can’t get a day of peace as restaurateur Kang Cho enters the battle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive