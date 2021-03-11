Netflix India announces slate of upcoming shows, including Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 and Indian Matchmaking Season 2

On Tuesday, Netflix released a two-minute teaser video revealing the first look of a few new series. The list includes Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2, Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Mumbai Mafia, Indian Predator, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, In Real Love, among others. With new characters, new seasons, and new adventures, Netflix has ensured the watchlists are full for the rest of the year. Sharing the promo on Twitter, representatives the OTT platform wrote, “Things are about to get real. Here’s a glimpse of the reality shows and documentaries we have coming your way this year.”

In real love