Watch out!

The channel &flix is all set to telecast Flower Shop Mystery: Snipped in the Bud on December 24 (today) at 7 pm. The film is a perfect blend of romance, comedy and suspense, with a charming cast and a captivating plot.
Flower Shop Mystery: Snipped in the Bud is based on the bestselling book series by Kate Collins. It follows the adventures of Abby Knight, a former lawyer turned florist, who gets involved in solving murders with the help of her ex-boyfriend, Marco Salvare. In this movie, Abby becomes the prime suspect in the murder of her old law school rival, who was found dead in his office shortly after she delivered black roses to him. Abby and Marco team up to find the real killer and clear her name, while dodging a hard-boiled detective and a relentless reporter.
