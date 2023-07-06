Watch out for international shows

Amazon MiniTV announced the launch of its newest category, miniTV Imported, which will have international content dubbed in Hindi.
Spanning across multiple genres, miniTV Imported will stream top global shows every month, ranging from Korean, Turkish, Mandarin, and Spanish dramas. The streaming service is set to launch its first set of shows on July 7, which includes Cheer Up, Heart Surgeons, and Doctor Detective.
