Watch out for 'Jasma Odan'

Tribune News Service

The Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Department of Cultural Affairs Chandigarh Administration will present the play Jasma Odan, written by Shanta Gandhi. The play has been directed by Navdeep Kaur, Chairperson of the Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University.

It will be staged at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh, today from 6:30 pm onwards.

Navdeep Kaur is constantly exploring ways to bridge the gap between our roots and modern sensibilities through theatre. She explained, “The search of a new theatre language in modern times cannot be completed without looking back and taking inspiration from the past.” Music is an integral part of this production and has been curated by Tejinder Singh, assistant director, Department of Youth Welfare, Panjab University. All the actors participating have been trained at the Department of Indian Theatre.