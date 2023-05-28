Watch out for 'Jasma Odan'

The Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Department of Cultural Affairs Chandigarh Administration will present the play Jasma Odan, written by Shanta Gandhi. The play has been directed by Navdeep Kaur, Chairperson of the Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University.
It will be staged at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh, today from 6:30 pm onwards.
Navdeep Kaur is constantly exploring ways to bridge the gap between our roots and modern sensibilities through theatre. She explained, “The search of a new theatre language in modern times cannot be completed without looking back and taking inspiration from the past.” Music is an integral part of this production and has been curated by Tejinder Singh, assistant director, Department of Youth Welfare, Panjab University. All the actors participating have been trained at the Department of Indian Theatre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott
Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...
In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building
PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday
Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...
Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit
Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...