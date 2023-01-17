Watch out for Junooniyatt

The promos of Colors’ show Junooniyatt have been released. It stars Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig and Neha Rana. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, it is a story of three music aspirants, their journey and how they fall in love.

The makers have unveiled three promos of the show unveiling the three lead characters. The launch date is not yet announced. Ankit will play Jahaan, Neha will portray Elahi and Gautam Vig will be seen as Jordan. While all three are passionate about music what sets them apart is their purpose for pursuing music.

Ankit Gupta

Ankit shared on Instagram, “After living in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it’s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show. This is my third association with Colors, which is like home and second association with Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey after Udaariyaan. The audience has showered so much love on me throughout my career and I hope it continues with this show.”