Watch out for Kabli Pulao

Zindagi is set to unveil the latest trending Pakistani show Kabli Pulao for the first time ever on Indian television. This marks a significant milestone for Zindagi, as it embraces the Bombay High Court ruling that has lifted the ban on Pakistani artistes in India. This launch is a testament to Zindagi’s ongoing efforts to celebrate artistic freedom, diversity, and the rich tapestry of stories from both sides of the border.

Kabli Pulao is an unconventional and emotionally charged series that has garnered praise for its remarkable writing, direction, and profound acting. The celebrated Pakistani writer Zafar Mairaj has artfully spun a narrative that delves into the intricacies of human emotions under the thoughtful direction of Kashif Nisar.

Taking the audiences on a heartfelt journey, experience the 18-part series starting November 11 at 10 pm, Monday to Sunday.

Kabli Pulao is a masterpiece and relishes its depth through extraordinary performances from lead actors Mohammed Ehteshamuddin and Sabeena Farooq, who have breathed life into their roles.

Sabeena says, “Acting in Kabli Pulao has been an emotional rollercoaster. The depth of the characters and the realism of the story is unlike anything I’ve worked on before. It’s a privilege to be part of a project that showcases love’s ability to transform lives. The distinctive storyline is beautifully reflected throughout the show and I’m certain that it’ll leave a mark on everyone who watches it. I can’t wait for the Indian viewers to embark on this emotional journey with Kabli Pulao.”

