Watch out for Lawless Lawyer

The channel MX Player will stream Lawless Lawyer on November 8. It is a Korean drama revolving around Bong Sang-pil and Ha Jae-yi, who form the Lawless Law Firm. Sang-pil, a former gangster-turned-lawyer, seeks to avenge his mother’s death.
With skills from his previous life, he uses his fists and legal loopholes to achieve his goals. Ha Jae-yi is a lawyer of high integrity who works with Sang-pil after she gets suspended for assaulting a judge. Together, they use the law to fight for justice against corrupt judge Cha Moon-sook and her associates. Watch Lawless Lawyer in Hindi starting November 8.
