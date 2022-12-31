Watch out for this new jodi: Zee Studios announced wrap of Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan

After delivering hits like Qismat 2, Main Viah Nahi Karona Tere Naal and Saunkan Saunkne, Zee Studios has announced the wrap of their another mega-film featuring Gippy Grewal and Tania. Titled as Uchiyan Ne GallanTereYaar Diyan, this Punjabi film is slated to release on March 8.

The makers of the film shall bring the fresh pairing of Gippy Grewal and Tania on the silver screen. The movie is about an underdog, who gets bullied because of stammering but later evolves, defies the odds and emerges successful. Written by Rakesh Dhawan and directed by Pankaj Batra, the film also stars Rajdeep Shoker, Renu Kaushal, Shweta Tiwari, Anita Devgan, Nirmal Rishi and Hardip Gill in pivotal roles.