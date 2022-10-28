Tanya Hope performs a dance number in her next

Tanya Hope will soon be making her Bollywood debut. The actress will be seen performing a dance number in Aayush Sharma’s recently announced #AS04. Speaking about her role, Tanya said, “The song is a banger and I can’t wait for the audiences to hear it. The great Jani Master choreographed this track, and we really enjoyed shooting it. Without a doubt this will be played at all the weddings.”

Tanya has worked in several South Indian projects. On the remake culture, Tanya said, “There are some great stories being made in different languages too and they are reaching a bigger audience. I have also acted in the remake of a Bollywood film in Tamil. It was the remake of Vicky Donor, which was titled Dharla Prabhu. I played the character that was played by Yami Gautam in the original film. So, I personally believe that if the film is good, why not remake it.”