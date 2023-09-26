Watch out the game of dil, dimaag and dum in Bigg Boss

The teaser of Colors’ Bigg Boss stirred up a frenzy among fans. The theme for this season, Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same, has left the viewers wondering what the game will entail this year. It also introduces three game-changing mantras: Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.

Embodying the garb of a shaayar in the Dil promo, the dapper host Salman Khan reveals that this season of Bigg Boss shall join forces with those who choose to play with their hearts. For the first time, the master of the house will team up with contestants and lure them with luxuries never seen before.

The Dimaag promo that features the megastar as a detective with an overcoat, glasses, and a hat, indicates the intentions of Bigg Boss that this season is about the journey of those who will choose to play the game with their mind. The Dum element of the season emanates through the bomb-disposer look of the host. This promo is for the contestants who will show the courage.