Watch out!: Trailers of Awareness and The Other Zoey released

Prime Video recently released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Spanish Original sci-fi film Awareness. It is directed by Daniel Benmayor and stars Carlos Scholz , Pedro Alonso , María Pedraza , Óscar Jaenada and Lela Loren . Awareness will be screened during the Sitges Film Festival and will premiere on October 11, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries.

Ian, a rebellious teenager living on the outskirts of society, can manipulate minds with his ability to generate visual illusions. He uses this power to run small, indiscreet, scams. When one of his cons goes awry, his abilities publicly spiral out of control and Ian becomes the target of two rival organisations, each seeking to exploit his powers.

Meanwhile, the official full-length trailer and first-look image for The Other Zoey, a new romantic comedy starring Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux, has also been released. With a stellar supporting cast, including Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham and Patrick Fabian, this charming and funny story is about mistaken identity and finding unexpected connections. The film is directed by Sara Zandieh and will premiere on October 20.

Zoey Miller (Langford), a super-smart computer major uninterested in romantic love, has her life thrown upside down when Zach (Starkey), a popular college soccer player, gets amnesia and mistakes Zoey as his girlfriend.