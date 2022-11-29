Way to go: Amala Paul’s highly anticipated Christopher’s first look out now

After a successful 2022, Amala Paul is now ready for her next adventure. The makers of Christopher have finally revealed the first look of the film! The poster was released on social media on November 28.
Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, Christopher stars Amala Paul and superstar actor Mammootty. The actress recently revealed her excitement on pairing with actor Mammootty and director Unnikrishnan and how great an experience it was working alongside the talented duo.
Meanwhile, Amala is currently working on her forthcoming releases Aadujeevitham and Bholaa, in which she will have a special appearance.
