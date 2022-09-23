'We actors are a bit insecure,' says Neetu Kohli

Why did you take a break from TV?

While working on the small screen, monotony had set in. But I continued to play similar characters because I needed the money. It was during the shoot of Naamkaran, I felt burnt out. So, I decided to take a backseat on TV and explore films and OTT.

Any regrets on moving away from TV?

Coming from TV to films was a big move, especially when everyone slotted me as a TV actor. But I am fortunate that I explored various mediums in my career and hence, the tag didn’t stay with me for too long. I was amazed that there was so much to learn and it turned out to be a fresh start for me.

How easy or difficult was it for you to get work in films?

Some people assumed that getting work would be easier in a new industry as I was an established artiste but believe me it was extremely difficult to make a place for myself in this mad world of films. I started auditioning. I auditioned thrice before I bagged the part of Abhishek Bachchan’s mother in Manmarziyaan.

What is your role in upcoming film Goodbye?

I am playing Neena Gupta ji’s younger sister. Most of my scenes are with Amitabh Bachchan sir.

What do you have to say about working with Big B?

I was with him every day on the sets. He’s an institution and I’ve never been such a fan of someone. I am just too overwhelmed.

The industry is changing. How do you accept this phase?

Yes, in the last four years, things have changed drastically. I am enjoying the process of shooting for films and OTT projects. On TV, we work on tight schedules and deadlines, which hardly leave us with any time. I was always running around and never got time for myself. In fact, I am rediscovering myself.

What kind of roles do you want to do?

I am looking at meatier roles which will do justice to my talent. I feel there is lot untapped in me as an actress.