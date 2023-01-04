'We all are selling something in life,' says Hussain Dalal

What prompted you to take up this role?

I find the script very interesting and also my character is so nicely written. I couldn’t have said no to this.

You are playing a salesman in the series. How did you get into the mind of a sales person?

I feel we all are selling something in all our lives. I sell stories, for example. Life is a transactional phase.

How was your experience of working with Ahsaas?

She is a seasoned actor, and she has been doing this for a while. I remember when I first met her on the sets, I was awestruck that she, at such a young age, did so much good work.

You are a prolific writer in the industry. Does that help you in understanding your character better?

I would hope so and that should reflect in my work. While acting, I always try to suppress the writer in me because I want to do full justice to the writers who have written the role for me.

Do you suggest improvements to the writer or the director?

When I first read the script I always try to give my feedback. After that I never interfere. Because once the pillar has been made you should not touch it, otherwise it can fall.

Acting and writing—how are you juggling with both?

I believe in my instincts but at the same time I feel time also decides a lot. They are my babies and I am close to both. I want to create a balance between quality and quantity. Creativity and running your kitchen both should happen nicely.

As a writer how do you see the OTT platforms?

OTT has made the writers king again. The writers are writing characters which are making actors stars. The future is bright and it’s a welcome change.

Your next as a writer is Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada. How do you see Kartik’s growth as an actor?

He is a wonderful talent and at the same time he is a great human being, which comes across in his personality. The sky is the limit for him.

How has life changed after your marriage?

My better half, Zeeba, is a wonderful human being and my biggest critic. She is brutally honest about my work and I think this is an advantage. I don’t want her to change.