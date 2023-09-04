We all need a go-to person in life. Celebs tell us who their go-to person is in the hour of need

Mutual respect

Dhartti Bhatt

Tanvi, Bhavika, and Dipika, my closest friends and sister, are my go-to individuals for both professional and personal life. We share mutual respect for each other’s aspirations. Their support not only helps me navigate challenges but also enriches my life’s journey.

Dreams & desires

Falaq Naaz

My go-to person is mommy and Sheezan of course. With Sheezan, I can talk on a professional level. In many things, I talk to mommy on a personal level. They understand, they know my dreams and desires and they understand me in every aspect.

Sounding boards

Sheeba Akashdeep

My go-to person is my father. He always gives me sound advice. If it’s acting-related or something like that, I ask my husband because he is in the same profession. He understands things way better, so we do use each other as sounding boards for creative pursuits in life.

Multiple sources

Farnaz Shetty

I gather advice from diverse sources based on the subject’s expertise. Yet, my mother remains my ultimate well-wisher and experienced guide, especially when it comes to work choices or life decisions. She is my primary go-to for counsel.

Direct talk

Shivangi Verma

My go-to advisors are my mother and sister. Their unfailing accuracy, stemming from their extensive experience, makes them my trusted guides. Being family, their counsel is inherently secure and direct, ensuring the best advice.