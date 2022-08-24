'We are ageing gracefully,' says actress Pranitaa Pandit

What changes do you see in the industry post-pandemic?
The industry has evolved and the web has come with great opportunities for actors. The scenario has changed but at the same time competition has increased. An actor has to showcase his/her talent and work hard to sustain in the industry.
These days married actresses as well as young mothers get substantial roles on television. Express your views.
Absolutely. Now, all of us are ageing gracefully, so it’s amazing that mothers are getting substantial roles. If you see Anupamaa, the show driver is somebody who is in her middle-age. There is lot of scope and good content that is happening around that.
Talking about social media, do you feel it has revolutionised our life and lifestyle?
I feel most of the people’s lifestyle remain the same except for those who choose to show the brighter and happier side of their lives. People rarely show their real emotions or share what they go through in real life. People have stopped asking about each other’s health. They all just assume that they’ll be fine watching them happy on social media.
What do you think of trolls? How do you deal with trolling?
Trolling is a part of this medium again and should not be taken seriously. Dealing with trolls is not so difficult. After facing so many rejections at auditions, dealing with trolls is a cakewalk.
TV industry has evolved in terms of content. What do you have to say about that?
Yes, television has evolved in terms of content but I would still say that there is no drastic difference. Earlier, it were only love stories but now we have varied content.
On the work front, what kind of role would you like to do now?
I want to pick up something which is very impactful and interesting. It should not be just any character in the show for sure. I am absolutely ok with cameos but, it has to be a character around which the content revolves. I want to go back to something which is more substantial and adds value.
