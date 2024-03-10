 We are all students in the matrix of relationships, says Mukul Chadda : The Tribune India

  We are all students in the matrix of relationships, says Mukul Chadda

We are all students in the matrix of relationships, says Mukul Chadda

We are all students in the matrix of relationships, says Mukul Chadda


Nonika Singh

A couple that acts together… Last time we spoke with wonderful actress Rasika Dugal, she let us into the making of her unusual film Fairy Folk. Today, as we talk to her equally talented spouse Mukul Chadda, her co-actor in the Karan Gour film which is currently running in theatres, both he and his real (and reel) wife are basking in the glory of rave reviews.

Pleased as a punch, Mukul observes, “We always believed in the film but you are never sure how other people are going to react.” The responses have been overwhelming with many stating how the film starts as a magical tale only to end up as showing us the mirror in which we often don’t like what we see of ourselves.

He also recalls the feedback at the prestigious international film festivals where the film had a great innings before finding a release in India. “During the Sydney Film Festival it was summarised as ‘sometimes hilarious sometimes tragic’ and as ‘magical realism meets relationship drama.’ At the Chicago film festival it played in the comedy section as well as in competition in the LGBTQ category.”

While the intense film explores man-woman relationship and takes a hard look at the institution of marriage, he does not think there are any lessons to be drawn for him personally or any takeaway for viewers. He says, “I am nobody to give any lessons to anyone. We are all students in the matrix of relationships.”

Like Rasika, he too found acting with her most comfortable. But then the couple already had a professional relationship in place and had worked together previously in a short film, titled Banana Bread, written and directed by them. The difference this time was the length and more importantly its improvised style. He says, “The tenet of improvisation is you don’t pre-plan.” This also meant they could not discuss the film at home, “for that would have taken away the surprise element so essential for improvisation.”

He would not say that this is his most challenging role for he has played some exciting characters previously, quite contrary to his persona.

Though we have seen him in much acclaimed films like Sherni and Newton, we wonder if he thinks that the elusive part which will make him a household name still eludes him. He smiles and states, “We actors are always tempted to say ‘my best is yet to come’ and I have yet to live up to my potential.”

As an actor he sure is greedy and is putting it out for those who would care to notice, “If ever there is an Indian adaptation of Breaking Bad, I would give up my right hand to play Walter White.” Talking of manifestations there are many co-actors that figure on his wish-list, right from Cate Blanchett to Pankaj Kapur. Among the ones he has already worked with Vidya Balan figures high as his favourite. So does Gopal Datt (The Office) and, of course, Sunil Grover with whom he rubbed shoulders in Sunflower. The second season of the series streaming on Zee5 may not have received as fulsome praise as Fairy Folk, Mukul is positive, “We will be hearing a lot of good things about Sunflower 2 too.”

Besides, he loves his character of Hindi professor who has anger issues. Right now he considers himself fortunate to have two projects releasing the same week, exemplifying his range serving, “as a wonderful advertisement.” If the choice of the word ‘advertisement’ surprises you, be more surprised to know Mukul happens to be an IIM graduate.

What made him quit a flourishing and safe career in favour of a rather dicey vocation? He laughs, “I guess a bit of courage and lot of stupidity.” Seriously, the theatre bug had bitten him in childhood and continued all the way to adulthood. For long it was not a career, till he decided to take a plunge headlong in the field of acting alone. Whether any management lesson he would like to use in his chosen field of creativity, and he says, “There is creativity in every field and lot of mundaneness in every job you do.” But he is unlikely to be commonplace as you will soon be seeing him in a clutch of projects namely Dhoom Dhaam, Ishq Jhamela and the Amazon series Big Girls Don’t Cry. Big boys and fine actors like him, however, do make you feel and introspect.

