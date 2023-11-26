‘We are because of this man’: Karisma Kapoor gets emotional during her performance on Indian Idol dedicated to Raj Kapoor

ANI

Actor Karisma Kapoor is all set to appear on the singing talent show Indian Idol 14 as a guest. In this weekend’s episode, one of the contestant’s performances dedicated to Raj Kapoor made the actor emotional. The video shows Karisma getting overwhelmed by contestant Mahima Bhattacharjee’s performance paying tribute to the actor’s late grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Mahima dressed like Raj Kapoor’s most famous character ‘Raju’, the Joker from Mera Naam Joker appeared on the stage. She sang the song Jeena Yahan, Marna Yahan and her soulful voice touched the hearts of the judges and the audience. After watching the performance, Karisma struggled to hold back emotions. She was heard saying Ye gaane ke jo shabd hain. Jo bhi hum hain aaj. Film actor, producer, and director Raj Kapoor — is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment.

The legendary actor was born in Peshwar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife had an illustrious career spanning more than two decades and had won many accolades including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India.

At the age of ten, he appeared in a Hindi film for the first time, in 1935’s Inquilab. Kapoor’s big break came with the lead role in Neel Kamal (1947) opposite Madhubala in her first role as a leading lady. He was also a two-time nominee for the Palme d’Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his films Awaara (1951) and Boot Polish (1954).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt. She also has director Homi Adajania’s next Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan.