We shot the major schedule of 51 days in my third trimester, says Arunima Sharma, writer-director of Jee Karda

Jee Karda, an Amazon Original Series’ cast member, recently posted on social media to express their appreciation and admiration for director Arunima Sharma. They recounted her dedication, highlighting how she not only guided them on the sets but also effortlessly managed her pregnancy.

Reminiscing about the shoot days, Arunima says, “We filmed the majority of the show during my third trimester, spanning 51 days. Interestingly, the entire team of Jee Karda was concerned about my pregnancy and was more cautious around me than I was. I am pleased that we created a show infused with love, and I am sincerely grateful for the overwhelming audience response. The idea for the show originated when we were in our late 20s, envisioning that our lives would be sorted out by the time we turned 30, and I would have already directed my first film. However, reality turned out differently. So, I approached Hussain (Dalal) and Abbas (Dalal) with this concept:

Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jee Karda is co-written by Hussain, Arunima, and Abbas. Jee Karda features Tamannah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, and Anya Singh, among others, and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.