We want to tell our youngsters that they should lead their lives on their terms and conditions," says Nitesh Tiwari

Tum Se Na Ho Payega, Disney+Hotstar’s upcoming film, is a relatable slice-of-life story set against the backdrop of two best friends who want to define their success.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, RSVP, Star Studios along with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, Tum Se Na Ho Payega is directed by Abhishek Sinha and will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar starting September 29.

Tumse Na Ho Payega is written by Nitesh Tiwari.

He says, “Ashwiny gifted Varun Agarwal’s book How I Braved Anu Aunty And Co-Founded A Million Dollar Company to me and said this one has the potential to be a good film. The content of the book is universal and insightful. I found it extremely appealing and funny. As always, we went ahead with our gut feeling. Although, we have taken liberties to make it more relevant to the taste of our youngsters of today.”

Nitesh added, “We want to tell our youngsters that they should lead their lives on their own terms and conditions, carve a path for themselves, and define their own parameters of success rather than getting bogged down by the pressures and expectations of people around them.”