Actress Karishma Tanna ties the knot with Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on Saturday (February 5) in Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her wedding with the caption “Just Married.” The wedding was a dreamy affair — a seaside setting, pink and white floral decor, a three-tier cake and just the sheer love of family as well as friends. For her wedding, the actress picked a pastel pink lehenga from the shelves of Falguni and Shane Peacock, while Varun was seen in an ivory sherwani.

Due to Covid-19 situation, Karishma Tanna and Varun apparently had to rework their guest list. Instead of going for a big-fat Indian wedding, the couple invited just 50 guests.

Karishma is known for TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others. She has also been a part of films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti, and Dosti: Friends

Forever.