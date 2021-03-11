Kanika Kapoor to tie the knot with boyfriend Gautam today

Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Gautam, an NRI businessman. The wedding ceremony will take place today in London.

Pre-wedding functions started with a haldi ceremony and a picture from the festivities has gone viral. In the picture, the family is seen applying haldi to Gautam. While the groom is seen in a white traditional outfit, Kanika reportedly wore a silver lehenga for her pre-wedding festivities. Kanika has been dating Gautam for almost a year now. The Baby Doll singer was earlier married to Raj Chandok, who was also based in London. She has three kids from Raj. Reportedly, they began to have rifts in their marriage in 2011 and got divorced in 2012.