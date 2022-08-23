Kiara Advani reveals her relationship status on Koffee With Karan season 7

The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, which will premiere on August 25, will feature Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Host Karan Johar is known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of KWK. Some are married or dating, and others are still figuring out their status.

Well, in the eighth episode of KWK Season 7, the ‘manifestation king’ strikes again after his episode with Sidharth Malhotra. With sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage, Kiara and Shahid will bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

While Karan spills the beans around Sidharth-Kiara wedding rumours, Kiara openly admits that the two actors are ‘more-than close friends’. When Karan asks a question on marriage, Kiara takes the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage. “I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening,” she says.

Considering the news is almost confirmed, Karan and Shahid say they would dance together to the song ‘Dola Re Dola’ whenever the wedding happens and confirm their invitation.

