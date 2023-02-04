Reality show star Clare Crawley marries Ryan Dawkins

American reality television star Clare Crawley married Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during an intimate ceremony in Sacramento, California on Wednesday.
“If I had to do this every single day for the rest of my life... I wouldn’t change a thing,” said Crawley, 41, who starred as the lead in the reality show ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2020. She added, “Happiest day of my life hands down.” The nuptials took place just days after Crawley revealed that her wedding dress had been stolen from her car!
“At the moment, I was like…What do I do?’” she wrote on Instagram. “And I thought, ‘It’s okay. It’s about the moment and what we’re celebrating. I can wear anything, and I’ll be happy that we’re getting married.” Crawley wore a replacement dress from Flares Bridal. The couple got engaged in October.
She added, “I am over the moon! This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning.” Crawley added that Dawkins, whom she began dating in 2021, ‘doesn’t care’ about fame or attention.
