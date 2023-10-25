Wedding bells...

Angela Krislinzki, Indo-Polish actress and model, who primarily acts in Telugu and Hindi films, married her longtime boyfriend Madhav Mahajan in Jalandhar on Monday. They first met on the sets of the song, Chann Vi Gavah. Apparently, the actress confessed to have been married at the same location they had initially met. Mahajan is doctor-turned-musician.
Around a month ago, Angela had sparked break-up rumours with her now husband as she posted that they were no longer together. However, on Monday the couple had a fairy tale wedding in Jalandhar.
