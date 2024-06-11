Wedding bells

Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly set to marry her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai on June 23. The couple has been together for a while but has kept their relationship private.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too
Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...