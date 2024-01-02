Wedding bells ring for Rakul Preet, Jackky

IANS

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in February. The couple will get married in Goa in an intimate ceremony. The couple made it official on Instagram back in October 2021. Earlier this year, Jackky Bhagnani shared a reel featuring the moments he and Rakul have spent together so far, wishing the actress on her birthday. The reel features glimpses of their vacation diaries, red carpet walks as well as on stage performances. An official announcement from the couple with regards to their wedding plans is awaited.

