Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to get married

Payal Rohatgi and former wrestler Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot in July this year. Sangram and Payal, who have been dating for 12 years, announced the wedding on Instagram with their photo in a boxing ring. They captioned the photo as, “Coming this July… Where we get to say the vows! And be wedding-bound! Love Sangram & Payal.” They were initially planning to tie the knot on Sangram’s birthday, which falls on July 21, but now that has changed. However, they will zero in on the wedding date after consulting their pandits.
As for the picture, Sangram says the credit goes to Karanvir Bohra. Says Sangram, “We are strong personalities and Karanvir once told us that a shoot like this would seem perfect. And he was so right, as everyone is liking the photos. We didn’t want to do a typical pre-wedding shoot in some village or beach.” While Sangram wants a simple wedding, the wrestler says Payal will do whatever she feels right!
