Week-long Manoranjan Festival to celebrate the festive season

ZEE5 has announced Manoranjan Festival 2022, a week-long festival of entertainment on web.

Starting October 22, the OTT platform will be streaming more than 35 premium titles till October 28 and that too at zero cost.

The content will be spread across genres–thrillers, fiction, romance etc. The line-up includes titles like Rashmi Rocket, Simmba, Dream Girl, 14 Phere and Kedarnath.

The list includes regional content as well. Varudu Kaavalenu, Geetha Govindam in Telugu; Aranmanai 3, Oh My Kadavule, Dikkiloona in Tamil; Guldasta, Kolkatar Harry, 8/12 Binay Badal Dinesh, in Bengali; Bhajarangi 2, Ek Love Ya, Hero in Kannada; PrathiPoovankozhi, Kalki,Aaha, Allu Ramendran in Malyalam among others.

Launching the campaign, Manish Kalra of ZEE5 said, “There is a growing appetite for quality content, compelling stories, and varied genres on OTT platforms across markets including the tier II and III cities.”