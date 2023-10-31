Weekly offs, reducing working hours, promoting mental health—TV stars talk about the changes they want to see in the industry

Shorter shift

Anupama Solanki

The biggest problem in the TV industry is the 13-hour shift. There is no fixed timing; once you commit to a project, you can’t plan anything in your personal life. There are no holidays, no set schedules for actors, and this isn’t limited to just actors – even all the production personnel have to bear this burden. It’s astonishing that this has been the norm in the TV industry for the past 50 years. Payments are often delayed, sometimes up to 90 days. There is a long list of changes that the TV industry should implement. Surprisingly, there is no organisation in Mumbai that monitors or enforces these changes. I believe that every TV actor should have at least one day off each week, and work hours should not exceed 10 hours a day.

Quality content

Lokit Phulwani

Two changes that could be beneficial for the television industry are, quality content and reduced commercial interruptions. Television should largely focus on producing a wider range of content that reflects diverse subjects, perspectives, and genres. This would cater to a broader audience and promote creativity in storytelling. Decreasing the frequency and duration of commercial breaks during TV shows would enhance the viewing experience.

All is well

Sheeba Akashdeep

Everything seems to be working well. Today, industry people are more professional and they delivering content that aligns with the audience’s demands. The sensibilities of the content should match the prevailing sensibilities on television, so I don’t believe there should be too many changes. The pressure of delivering episodes on time is immense, especially for those working on daily soaps. I understand the challenges and pressures in this line of work. Requesting fewer working days or hours might not be feasible because the show must go on.

Focus on technician

Angad Hasija

The situation has improved significantly. Six or seven years ago, we used to shoot non-stop, but today things have become much more comfortable, even for newcomers. Nowadays, people shoot for 12 hours. However, one important aspect to consider is that we often focus only on the actors, but we should also think about the technicians. They, too, deserve at least one day of rest. Actors can take a break and go home after finishing one scene, but it’s much more challenging for technicians and crew members. They work tirelessly, and their dedication is unwavering. Even directors work tirelessly, and they, too, have very little time for themselves. I believe they should have at least one day off each week.

Mental health support

Farnaz Shetty

Firstly, there must be regulations in place to establish reasonable work hours, allowing actors to maintain a healthier work-life balance. Timely payments are essential, as actors often face financial stress due to payment delays. Furthermore, the industry should prioritise mental health support, recognising the emotional toll of this profession.