Here comes Akshaye Khanna's first look from Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is the sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam. The original features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The Hindi remake once again has Ajay Devgn playing the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the sequel.
After sharing an edge-of-the-seat teaser and posters of the movie, the makers have now dropped the first-look poster of Akshaye Khanna, who is a new entry. Akshaye will be playing a cop.Viacom 18 took to Instagram and shared Akshaye’s first look from the film with caption, “Dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai #Drishyam2, Case reopens on 18th November 2022.”
