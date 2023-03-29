The concept of bahu has changed, says Sneha Jain

While saas-bahu shows worked well with the audience earlier, actress Sneha Jain feels the trend is changing. The actress believes that now women are shown in much progressive and multi-dimensional roles, which are also received well by the audience.

She says, “At first, it was a typical saas-bahu scenario, where the husband used to go for work and the wife handled household chores. But now, there are lots of shows where women are independent and handling work along with the home. Even in my show, I was a housewife and a lawyer. We are now seeing shows where women pursue a career after marriage, like Diya Aur Baati Hum, where the husband supports his wife. Even Anupamaa showcases a strong lead character. I feel proud to be part of this industry where these characters are doing so well now.”