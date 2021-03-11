Welcome Devika!

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer became parents to a baby girl on May 12 and the couple has now revealed their daughter’s name on Instagram. They shared a picture of a rainbow and wrote, “And so the adventure begins… We welcome our baby girl. Devika Dheer. 12/05/2022… We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter!—Dheers.” Soon after, friends and fans showered love on the new parents. Actor Amit Tandon dropped a comment, “Oye congratulations.” Ridhima Pandit too commented, “Congrats.”