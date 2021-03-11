Welcome Devika!

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer became parents to a baby girl on May 12 and the couple has now revealed their daughter’s name on Instagram. They shared a picture of a rainbow and wrote, “And so the adventure begins… We welcome our baby girl. Devika Dheer. 12/05/2022… We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter!—Dheers.” Soon after, friends and fans showered love on the new parents. Actor Amit Tandon dropped a comment, “Oye congratulations.” Ridhima Pandit too commented, “Congrats.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case
A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Minister’s ...
Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested
The incident occurred at a grocery store in a Black neighbor...
Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security
The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath t...