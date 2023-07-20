Welcome the Guardians

Disney+Hotstar has announced that Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 2.

In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the band of misfits is settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, among others. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.