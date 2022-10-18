Welcome to Apna Villa

Social media sensation Nick, better known as Be YouNick (his YouTube channel), is set for a new comedy series, titled Apna Villa.

The show will premiere on Amazon miniTV on October 19. Nick has been a rage on social media platforms with his hilarious short-form content. Directed by Vivek Menon and Nick, Apna Villa also features the two along with actor-composer Tusharr Khair and Atul Khatri in pivotal roles. The trailer of the show was dropped on Monday.

Says Nick, “It’s very apna, meaning ‘close to the hearts of me and my team’. Over the years, people have appreciated my content, and Apna Villa sets us out for an unforgettable and hilarious ride. I hope that viewers shower love on the show and our first association with Amazon miniTV turns out to be super fruitful.”

