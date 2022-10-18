Welcome to Apna Villa

Social media sensation Nick, better known as Be YouNick (his YouTube channel), is set for a new comedy series, titled Apna Villa.
The show will premiere on Amazon miniTV on October 19. Nick has been a rage on social media platforms with his hilarious short-form content. Directed by Vivek Menon and Nick, Apna Villa also features the two along with actor-composer Tusharr Khair and Atul Khatri in pivotal roles. The trailer of the show was dropped on Monday.
Says Nick, “It’s very apna, meaning ‘close to the hearts of me and my team’. Over the years, people have appreciated my content, and Apna Villa sets us out for an unforgettable and hilarious ride. I hope that viewers shower love on the show and our first association with Amazon miniTV turns out to be super fruitful.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...