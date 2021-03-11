Shilpa Shukla on being a part of Zee Theatre's The Big Fat City

Shilpa Shukla first shot to prominence as a rebellious hockey player in the 2007 sports saga Chak De! India.

Her subsequent work in the neo-noir film B.A. Pass and in OTT shows like Mentalhood and Hostages, established her as a versatile and gifted actor but she still finds theatre to be the most challenging medium.

She will be seen in Zee Theatre’s play The Big Fat City. The actress says, “The story is the perfect representation of Mumbai’s turmoil and took me back to the time when I too was a newcomer here. My character took me on a thrilling ride again into the heart of a city of dreams and nightmares that we all adore and fear.”

The play is a satire depicting events that unfold after a happily married couple, invites guests to their flat. Tension mounts when a surprise visitor arrives to stir things up and lives and emotions threaten to spiral into chaos.

Says Shilpa, “There is so much in this story that is relatable. There is such immaculate timing in the ways things happen in the story.”