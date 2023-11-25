What a beauty!: Malaika Arora takes Sangeeta Phogat under her wing for a glamorous ramp walk

IANS

Actor, model and dancer Malaika Arora, who is currently seen as a judge on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will don the role of a coach and teach contestant-wrestler Sangeeta Phogat the art of ramp walking. This weekend, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will have the theme Chartbuster Ka Blockbuster. The stars will set the stage on fire with their blockbuster performances to iconic Bollywood songs, ranging from classic tunes to the latest chart-busters, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and jaw-dropping routines. The celebrities will leave no stone unturned to impress the judges — Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

Wrestler Sangeeta, who has brought the country so much pride and glory, has been a surprise package on the show. With her undying passion for dance, Sangeeta will leave everyone in awe with her electrifying performance to Hawa Hawai, along with her choreographer Bharat Ghare. The judges will be left stunned by Sangeeta’s makeover, as she dons a vibrant pink skirt in a completely transformed avatar.

Astonished by Sangeeta’s performance, Malaika will say: “It feels as if we are sitting here like your parents, and we feel so proud of you. If we are feeling so proud, imagine what it would have been like if your father was here and saw you perform. Bharat, you have outdone yourself. The way you presented Sangeeta was beautiful. There were so many beautiful moments in your act. I loved every bit of it. Every moment was created beautifully. For me, this act was a ‘once more’ kind of act.”

In a delightful twist, Malaika promises to teach Sangeeta the art of ramp walking! Together, the stunning ladies will turn the stage into their own fabulous fashion fiesta. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa airs on Sony.