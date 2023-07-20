What a fun ride!: The Continental offers a unique, colourful, bold perspective

Prime Video reveals the first look of the prequel series, The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The three-part series will explore the origin of the iconic hotel for assassins, which is the centrepiece of the John Wick universe. The show will be seen through the eyes of a young Winston Scott as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel, where he will eventually take his throne.

Colin Woodell steps into Ian McShane’s shoes to play young Winston, while newcomer Ayomide Adegun takes up the mantle of Charon from the late Lance Reddick. The series also stars Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson, and Nhung Kate, among others. “Fans will love The Continental because, like the Wick films, it’s a wild, fun ride and it’s unique; it’s colourful, it’s bold, it’s sonic, and it has a cast of characters that you’re not going to find in normal movies because of the world that we’re in,” says Albert Hughes, director.